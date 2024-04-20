This Phone Will Break Records for Being The Cheapest Foldable Very Soon

The Nubia Flip currently holds the record of the cheapest foldable phone in the market yet, costing only $499 compared to Samsung’s $1000 Galaxy Z Flip 5. But this record will soon be broken by Blackview’s upcoming Hero 10, which is aiming at a price tag of $425.

Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Nubia Flip, Blackview Hero 10 is also going to be a clamshell foldable. Its price tags are going to vary for different regions, but all variations will still be lower than the Nubia Flip.

The Hero 10 will not be a flagship-grade phone similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and will likely have a mid-range suite of hardware. Either way, it seems we are finally getting close to foldable phones becoming more accessible to the masses.

Speaking of specifications, the Blackwell Hero 10 will come with a very tall 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution, but it will be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. There is no mention of the secondary screen’s dimensions, but it seems to be quite similar to the Huawei Pocket 2’s outer screen, which is 1.15 inches in size and has a 340 x 340 resolution. The device weighs 198g and is 8.8mm thin when unfolded.

There will be two cameras on the back, including a 108MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera. The selfie shooter should be a 32MP snapper. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chip with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. The software side will be covered by the dated Android 13.

Blackview has not talked about the phone’s battery, likely because it’s not a big cell. Either way, more information will be confirmed once the Blackview Hero 10 launches next month.