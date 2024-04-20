Two Women Caught Using Fake Currency on People’s Bus Service

A local court in Karachi has sentenced two women to one year in prison for using counterfeit currency on the People’s Bus service.

According to details, a local court in Karachi found two women guilty of using fake notes on the People’s Bus service. Furthermore, the court has directed the women to be transferred to the custody of the probation officer.

The Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced the two women to one year in prison each. However, they were ordered to be released upon providing a surety of Rs 10,000 each.

The court expressed hope that the two women would become law-abiding citizens and refrain from engaging in such activities again. Moreover, the court ordered the six fake 1000 rupee notes to be handed over to the State Bank.

The court remarked that both women claimed to come from poor families, with the accused Farhat being a widow. Although the penalty for circulating counterfeit currency is seven years, given the circumstances, both women were sentenced to one year each.

According to the prosecution, the two women were arrested on January 21, 2023.