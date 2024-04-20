Punjab Requests to Shut Down Internet in Major Cities During By-Elections

In anticipation of by-elections slated for tomorrow in 22 constituencies throughout Pakistan, Punjab’s provincial government has requested the federal Interior Ministry to suspend mobile and internet services in the affected districts and tehsils.

This request was shared in a letter from Punjab’s home department, which emphasized the importance of preserving public order and averting any potential disruptions. The request comes as these regions are set to hold by-polls, over two months following the countrywide general elections held on February 8.

The letter specifies that the suspension of mobile phone and internet services is being requested for the cities of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sadiqabad, Kot Chutta, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Additionally, service suspensions are sought in the tehsils of Talagang, Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, Gujrat, Ali Pur Chatha, Zafarwal, and Bhakkar city.

Copies of the letter have also been dispatched to the Punjab chief secretary, the inspector general, the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other officials.

Despite government promises of uninterrupted network connectivity, mobile internet services were also disrupted on February 8. On the day of the vote, services were “temporarily” cut off even before 8 am, which marked the official start time for voting.

By-elections are scheduled to take place tomorrow across approximately two dozen constituencies in both the National and provincial assemblies.

Specifically, the by-polls will include at least five seats in the National Assembly, 12 in the Punjab Assembly, two seats each in the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and one in the Sindh legislature.

In Punjab, the constituencies of NA-132 (Kasur) and NA-119 (Lahore), previously held by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz respectively, will be contested in the upcoming by-polls.