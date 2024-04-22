Govt. Takes Action Against Illegal Constructions in Murree

The Punjab government has initiated action against illegal constructions in Murree, forming three dedicated teams for the purpose. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, an operation against unauthorized constructions has been launched in compliance with directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

ALSO READ PM Orders Free Meals for Students

Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamer Khattak directed the district administration to constitute three teams to tackle the issue of illegal construction effectively. The teams, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree, retired Captain Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioner retired Captain Abdul Wahab Khan, and the DFO Murree, comprise officials from various departments who have been briefed about their responsibilities.

The primary objective of this initiative is to curb illegal constructions and ensure compliance with building regulations in Murree. Deputy Commissioner Murree emphasized that practical steps are being taken to address the issue and improve civic facilities in the hill station. He chaired a meeting of department heads to review their performance and reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the cleanliness and greenery of Murree.

As part of ongoing efforts, a cleanliness drive is underway, and residents are urged to actively participate by disposing of waste in designated garbage bins. The scope of the operation against illegal constructions will be expanded, and development projects will be completed on time to benefit both tourists and residents.

Additionally, price magistrates have been instructed to monitor markets and take legal action against those responsible for artificial inflation. Hotels and restaurants will be inspected regularly to ensure compliance with price regulations set by the administration. The district administration encourages residents to report any issues they encounter in Murree to facilitate prompt resolution and enhance the overall experience for visitors and locals alike.