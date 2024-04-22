PM Orders Free Meals for Students

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is gearing up to roll out the National Nutrition Programme in Islamabad, marking a significant step towards advancing child education and healthcare initiatives.

Scheduled to commence on May 1, the programme is the result of directives issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscoring the high-level commitment to addressing crucial socio-economic issues affecting children’s development.

Spearheaded in collaboration with the esteemed Allah Wala Trust, the National Nutrition Programme is poised to make a significant impact by addressing the nutritional needs of students enrolled in government primary schools throughout Islamabad.

Education Secretary Mohyuddin Wani elaborated on the programme’s objectives, highlighting its multifaceted approach to enhancing student welfare. In its initial phase, the programme will focus on providing free meals to students, recognizing the pivotal role of proper nutrition in promoting physical health and academic performance. By ensuring access to nutritious meals, the initiative aims to mitigate the barriers to learning associated with food insecurity and malnutrition.

The launch of the National Nutrition Programme represents a pivotal moment in the government’s commitment to holistic education and healthcare. It reflects a proactive approach to addressing the underlying socio-economic factors that can hinder children’s educational attainment and overall well-being. By prioritizing the nutritional needs of students, the programme seeks to create an enabling environment conducive to optimal learning outcomes and holistic development.

Furthermore, the partnership with the Allah Wala Trust underscores the importance of collaboration between government entities and civil society organizations in addressing complex social challenges. Through this partnership, the programme leverages the expertise and resources of both sectors to maximize its reach and impact, ensuring that no child is left behind due to nutritional disparities.