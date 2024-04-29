Karachi Records its Highest Temperature Yet in 2024

Despite the recent spell of rainfall across different parts of the country, the temperature continues to soar in Karachi and other areas of Sindh.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the port city experienced the hottest day of the year on Sunday.

The Met Department revealed that the temperature in Karachi hit 37 degrees Celsius yesterday. Furthermore, Sunday was recorded as one of the most humid days of the year, with humidity levels reaching 45 percent.

The temperature on Sunday increased by 2.9 degrees compared to Saturday’s high of 34.1 degrees. On the other hand, PMD’s early warning system has alerted about a potential heatwave in Balochistan due to the northern winds.

Meteorologists have predicted that temperatures will soar to 39 degrees Celsius today. Moreover, hot and dry weather is expected to prevail across Sindh.

However, Chief Meteorologist, Syed Sarfaraz, stated that there are no indications of a heatwave at present. Sarfaraz added that humidity levels in the air are fluctuating between 10 to 20 percent.

Meanwhile, other parts of Sindh also saw a major increase in the intensity of the heat. According to PMD, Chhor recorded the highest temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Shaheed Benazirabad, Mithi, and Mohenjo Daro, all reaching 40 degrees Celsius.