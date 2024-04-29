Tandoor Owners Defy Government’s Naan Price Regulation

Despite government directives to sell naan at Rs. 20, tandoor owners in Taxila and Wah are still charging Rs. 25, challenging authorities’ authority. The provincial government had issued a notification fixing the price of a standard 120-gram naan at Rs20, with strict enforcement responsibilities given to assistant commissioners and price control magistrates. However, the Naanbai Association persists in selling naan at higher rates, disregarding the mandated lower prices.

Residents of these areas have expressed disappointment over the lack of price reduction, noting that roti is still being sold at Rs20 despite the government’s directive to sell it at Rs. 16. Zohaib Salman from Muslim Colony and Mushtaq Turk from Banni Mohallah voiced concerns over the defiance of tandoors and naanbais regarding the official price list.

Former member Punjab Assembly Prof Waqas Khan criticized the local administration for its passive approach towards enforcing the price regulations. He highlighted the absence of official price list displays at tandoors in Taxila and Wah.

In response, Mohammad Qadeem, Vice President of the Nanbai Association, cited the absence of government subsidies on gas and electricity for tandoors using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a reason for the inability to reduce prices. Qadeem emphasized the necessity of subsidies on flour and LPG to enable compliance with government-mandated prices.

Assistant Commissioner Salman Akbar Warraich assured strict action against violators, noting fines totaling Rs. 95,000 imposed on 15 tandoors and naanbais. Three naanbais were even jailed for repeated violations. Price magistrates have been assigned specific duties to ensure adherence to the new roti and naan prices.