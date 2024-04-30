Kia Stonic Now Costs As Much As a Honda City

Kia has announced a substantial reduction in the price of its popular model, the Stonic EX+. The reduction of Rs. 1,500,000 is poised to shake up the market and attract new buyers, amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Stonic EX+ New Price

Lucky Motors Corporation (LMC), celebrating five years of CKD operations in Pakistan, has spearheaded this bold move. The revised price for the Stonic EX+ now stands at an enticing Rs. 4,767,000, down from its previous tag of Rs. 6,280,000. This significant decrease is expected to inject fresh momentum into the automotive sector and invigorate consumer interest.

The company has maintained the prices of its other models. Earlier in March this year, LMC implemented price reductions for its prominent crossover, the Kia Sportage, although the rationale behind these moves remains undisclosed.

Kia Sportage New Price

The revised prices for the various variants of the Kia Sportage (after reduction in March) are as follows:

Sportage Alpha: Rs. 7,300,000, down by Rs. 250,000 from its previous price of Rs. 7,550,000. Sportage FWD: Rs. 7,740,000 down by Rs. 300,000 from the original price of Rs. 8,040,000. Sportage AWD: Rs. 8,470,000, reduced by Rs. 300,000 from the original price of Rs. 8,770,000. Sportage Black Edition: Rs. 9,000,000, down by Rs. 300,000 from its previous price of Rs. 9,300,000.

Amidst the backdrop of economic uncertainties, these adjustments not only reflect the dynamic nature of the market but also cater to evolving consumer preferences. As the automotive industry adapts to change, customers can anticipate more competitive pricing and enhanced value propositions