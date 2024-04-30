NICVD to Introduce New Type of Stroke Treatment

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) is gearing up to introduce an innovative treatment method for individuals suffering from acute strokes.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to extend the availability of free pediatric care services to the residents of Balochistan. NICVD Executive Director Prof Tahir Saghir shared this development during a media briefing on Monday.

The new treatment approach for acute stroke patients will be introduced at NICVD Karachi and NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan.

According to him, acute stroke intervention has the potential to reverse the effects of stroke by removing blood clots in the brain vessels.

“We are the first institution in Sindh to offer this life-saving treatment without any charge,” he said. Additionally, he announced that the program will soon be available at NICVD Sukkur as well.

Saghir stated that NICVD offers various health facilities for free, including angiography, angioplasty, bypass heart surgery, laboratory and radiology services, outpatient consultation, hospitalization, and medication.

Furthermore, he also highlighted the 28 chest pain units that have been set up across Sindh to provide acute management of heart attacks.

“These units are strategically located under flyovers or at hospitals and clinics in cities; Karachi, Ghotki, Tando Bago, Jacobabad, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Thatta, Kashmore, and Bhiria City,” he said.

According to him, these units have treated more than 1.3 million patients for free. He further revealed that NICVD’s main hospital, satellite centers, and chest pain units collectively treat over 2.4 million patients annually.

Moreover, they perform over 20,000 primary angioplasties and 10,000 early invasive and elective angioplasties each year.

Prof Tahir Saghir revealed that in collaboration with the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology in Quetta, NICVD plans to provide free pediatric cardiac services to the people of Balochistan.