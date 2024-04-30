FIA Relaxes Airport Rules for Passengers

To enhance passenger convenience, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued directives on Tuesday to discontinue general gate checks for passengers at all airports nationwide.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the primary objective of this recent initiative by the immigration wing is to optimize passenger services and alleviate lengthy queues. However, the spokesperson clarified that this measure will not impede the FIA’s ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking.

Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced plans to install “e-gates” at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports, akin to systems in developed countries, for immigration purposes.

Airport sources indicate that the installation of these “e-gates” has commenced at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, and Islamabad International Airport, aiming to expedite immigration procedures for passengers.

The implementation of e-gates is expected to streamline the travel process, eliminating the need for travelers to queue for boarding passes. Instead, passengers can obtain their boarding cards swiftly through the e-gate by scanning their passports and tickets.

Sources within the CAA further explained that the e-gate technology utilizes data stored in the passport’s biometric chip.