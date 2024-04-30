Dolphin Police to Patrol Islamabad’s Streets Amid Crime Surge

the Islamabad Inspector General of Police took action to address the escalating crime rate by activating the Dolphin Force in the federal capital.

IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi oversaw the reorganization of the Dolphin Squad before its deployment within the city. The Dolphin Emergency Response Unit now comprises young police officers. Additionally, training sessions have commenced in the police lines to enhance the skills of the officers assigned to the Dolphin Force.

The reorganization of the Dolphin Force aims to enhance the efficiency of patrolling efforts, according to the IG Islamabad. Emphasizing the significance of the Dolphin Force, the IG Islamabad stated that their role is pivotal in curbing crimes within the city.

Apart from this, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also announced the launch of the Margalla Trail Patrol by the government to safeguard the picturesque trails of Margalla Hills in Islamabad. He emphasized that this initiative aims primarily at ensuring the safety of foreigners who frequently visit these scenic locations. Highlighting the security measures, the Interior Minister mentioned the deployment of trail bikes, horse patrols, and foot patrols.