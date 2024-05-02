Celebrating a Decade of Distinction: The ICAP CFO Conference and Professional Excellence Awards 2024

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is thrilled to present the 24th edition of its flagship CFO Conference along with the prestigious Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) for 2024. These landmark events symbolize a synthesis of knowledge and recognition, designed to celebrate and elevate the strategic role of finance professionals both nationally and internationally.

Why You Should Not Miss the CFO Conference 2024?

Since its inception in 2010, the CFO Conference has grown into a pivotal event for finance professionals, drawing more than 10,000 attendees over the years. This year’s conference is set to unfold in Karachi on May 6th & 7th and in Islamabad on May 15th, 2024. The agenda is meticulously crafted to foster an understanding of current trends and future visions in finance.

The conference will feature a host of distinguished speakers from Pakistan and around the world. In Karachi, attendees will have the privilege of hearing from Farrukh Rehman-FCA, President of ICAP; Asmâa Resmouki- President of IFAC; Waqar Ahmed Malik- former MD & CEO of Fauji Foundation and Atif Aslam Bajwa-President & CEO Bank Alfalah Ltd. Other notable speakers include Dr. Umar Saif- former Minister of IT & Telecom; and Rose Hindy- International leadership coach. The roster also includes Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank – Uganda; former finance ministers Asad Umer, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA-Former Minister of State & Council Member ICAP; and Farhan Haroon, FCA- CEO of Haleon Pakistan Ltd. Additional insights will be provided by a range of industry leaders including Tania Aidrus, Co-Founder & CEO

In Islamabad, the speaker lineup will be equally impressive, featuring Farrukh Rehman, FCA- President, ICAP and Azfar Ahsan – CEO of Nutshell Group; Irfan Siddiqui – CEO of Meezan Bank, Amjad Waheed – CEO NBP Funds, Anas Farook, FCA-CFO OGDCL, Badar Khushnood- Cofounder at Bramerz, Ayub Ghauri – CEO Netsol Technologies and Sajjad Syed – CEO Excellence among others.

Professional Excellence Awards (PEA): Illuminating the Path to Leadership

The awards, aim to recognize chartered accountants who have made significant contributions within their organizations and profession. This night of recognition not only highlights achievements but illuminates the success of finance professionals within the profession.

The award categories include Business Leader Award, Finance Leader Award, Overseas Excellence Award, Business Enabler Award, and Emerging Leader Award. The awards ceremony is set to take place concurrently with the CFO Conference.

A Glimpse into the Sessions: Bridging Knowledge and Practice

With the theme, “𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, this year’s conference will delve into a wide array of topics, each designed to challenge and enlighten. From exploring the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices in business strategies to leveraging advancements in technology like the Metaverse, finance professionals will have the opportunity to engage in interactive sessions designed to facilitate their learning and skill development, ensuring acquisition of the tools and insights needed to excel in their roles.

The engaging sessions will cover leadership evolution, sustainable business practices, technological advancements, generational diversity in the workforce, and the impact of digital transformation on finance. Each session is crafted to provide valuable insights and practical knowledge to help finance professionals navigate the complexities of today’s economic landscapes.

Leadership Alchemy:

The CFO Conference will be presenting keynote sessions delivered by seasoned industry leaders from Pakistan and renowned international coaches including Rose Hindy-an influential leadership coach from UAE. These sessions aim to unveil the hidden traits that define the evolving landscape of leadership in the face of technological advancements, market shifts, and changing consumer behaviors. Attendees will also discover essential qualities and skills required for future leaders to navigate and thrive in tomorrow’s dynamic business environment. Insightful sessions by Waqar Ahmed Malik (SI), former MD & CEO, Fauji Foundation, and Atif Aslam Bajwa, President & CEO Bank Alfalah Ltd., will uncover pathways to success. The conference will equip you to delve into the role of a CFO beyond the world of finance.

Thriving Responsibly Beyond Green Horizon

A thought-provoking panel session titled “Thriving Responsibly Beyond Green Horizon” is scheduled at the conference. In this session, esteemed panelists Mariam Durrani, Director of Marketing & Brands at Pakistan Cables Ltd., Aly Yusuf, Head of Global Strategy at Unilever, Farooq Barkat Ali, CFO at Engro Corp, and Zaraar Mahmud, CFO at Shell – Pakistan, will explore strategies and insights on integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles for long-term success. Discover how organizations can thrive while upholding their commitment to sustainability, ensuring a prosperous future for generations to come. Participants will be able to gain valuable insights into the evolving role of the CFO in quantifying and communicating the financial value of ESG initiatives to key stakeholders, challenging conventional concepts of financial stewardship. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from industry leaders and be inspired to drive positive change within your organization.

Charting Financial Frontiers by Empowering CFOs for the Digital Age

Discover the fast-paced world of financial leadership though the engaging session, “Charting Financial Frontiers: Global Trends” at the upcoming CFO conference. As CFOs transition from traditional custodians to Strategic business partners, it’s essential to embrace the technology and skills driving digital finance implementation. Join industry leaders Imran Ali Shah, CFO, Meezan Bank, Sanjay Rughani, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank – Uganda, Brian Kalish, FP&A and Treasury at eCapital Advisors, Gregory Le Henand, Trade Credit Practice Leader UAE at Marsh Specialty, and CA. Sujan Kumar Kafle, President of ICAN, as they discuss how artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech, and robotic process automation are revolutionizing financial processes. Improve your knowledge about outsourcing accounting services and leveraging technology to enhance organizational efficiency and innovation. Attendees will have the invaluable opportunity to remain at the forefront of industry trends and elevate their financial leadership skills.

The HR Mosaic: Integrating Generations to Propel Growth

Participants will explore the pivotal role of generational diversity in steering growth and innovation within their workforce. Esteemed industry experts, including Mr. Muhammad Farhan Haroon, CEO at Halcon Pakistan, Mr. Atif Kaludi, CFO at Lucky Cement Ltd., will share actionable strategies to retain younger talent amidst challenges of work-life balance and competitive compensation. Moderated by Ms. Pouruchisty Sidhwa, CHRO at Telenor Micronance Bank, this session promises insights into how organizations leverage the unique strengths of diverse generations to foster innovation and achieve business success.

Tech Futurism

Delve into the pressing measures required to tackle skill shortages, funding challenges, and regulatory gaps within Pakistan’s technology industry. Spearheaded by influential figures leading digital transformations, this session will shed light on the intersection of technology and finance, revolutionizing business procedures and paving the way for a fresh prospective. Draw insights into the establishment of research hubs and collaborations with the private sector to nurture innovation and propel Pakistan’s technology sector forward. Additionally, Dr. Umar Saif’s session on tech futurism, where he will share his mastery as the Co-Founder of Khudi Ventures and former Minister of IT & Telecom.

Surfing The Wave of Digitization: Assessing Our Readiness

Embark on a journey of discovery with industry trailblazers Ms. Tanya Aidrus, Co-Founder & CEO of DGlobal, and Mr. Saquib Ahmed, Country Managing Partner of SAP Pakistan, moderated by Mr. Arif Akmal Saifee, CFO of United Bank Ltd. Explore the evolving role of finance professionals in the digital age and uncover essential skills crucial for success in a digitally-enabled finance function. This session elucidates into regulatory reforms, educational pathways, and strategies for fostering a conducive work environment that promotes startup culture. Conference participants will have the unique opportunity to journey towards a digitally empowered future.

Unveiling Economic Landscapes and Investment

Get an astute analysis of current economic conditions and discover strategies for capitalizing on emerging opportunities amidst economic uncertainties. Explore the impact of regional trade agreements, infrastructure development, and post-COVID business dynamics on Pakistan’s economic trajectory.

Attendees will get an opportunity to delve into the dynamics of economic landscapes and investment strategies with the esteemed panel featuring Mr. Ashfaq Tola FCA, Vice President South Asian Federation of Accountants & Former Minister of State, Mr. Asad Umar, Former Finance Minister, Mr. Salman Ahmed, Global Economist and Dr. Shahid Hassan, Economy Expert. Moderated by Ms. Amber Shamsi, Director of the Center of Excellence for Journalism at IBA, this discussion promises crucial insights into navigating today’s financial and economic challenges.

Echoing the Grandeur: Inviting You to Experience ICAP’s Vision

As the 2024 CFO Conference and Professional Excellence Awards approach, ICAP extends a warm invitation to join in shaping the future of finance, fostering leadership, and recognizing outstanding contributions by peers. This event promises to be a transformative experience, fostering leadership, innovation, and a deeper understanding of the finance industry’s future trajectory.

Join them as they chart the future of finance, celebrating achievements and pioneering new paths at the CFO Conference 2024.