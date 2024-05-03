Action Planned Against Illegal Foreigners Living in Educational Institutes and Seminaries

The Provincial Apex Committee, comprising high-ranking civil and military officials, has announced plans to initiate a crackdown on illegal foreigners residing in educational institutions and seminaries across Pakistan.

During the 31st Apex Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House, law enforcement agencies informed about the presence of illegal foreigners enrolled in various educational institutions, including madrasas.

In a statement issued from CM House, it was disclosed that intelligence agencies presented a report to the Apex Committee, revealing the involvement of a madrasa teacher in the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack on February 17, 2023.

The statement highlighted that during the KPO clearance operation conducted by the agencies, the terrorists were neutralized. Through their fingerprints and investigations, it was uncovered that one of them was a teacher in a madrasa.

Following consultations with the Apex Committee members, the chief minister resolved to conduct a joint mapping of the illegal foreigners living in the province and educational institutions to compile precise data on their numbers and locations.

“I want that the joint-mapping exercise should be carried out by Sindh police (Special Branch) and concerned federal government agencies,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Home Minister Lanjar and Home Secretary Iqbal Memon briefed the meeting that 43,762 illegal foreigners had been repatriated, while 1,653 had been deported. Furthermore, 42,109 illegal foreigners had returned voluntarily, 81,106 possessed Proof of Residence (PoR), and 65,936 held other cards.

The meeting was informed that 57,000 fake or bogus CNICs had already been blocked, with an additional 17,217 currently under the process of blockage.