More Matric Exam Papers Leaked in Sindh

Friday’s matriculation exam papers were once again leaked prior to the scheduled time in various cities across Sindh.

The Mathematics paper also found its way into WhatsApp groups, and students in exam centers in Nawabshah and Mehrabpur are engaged in solving it using Chatgpt and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the Larkana Education Board is conducting today’s 9th grade English language exam, which was also leaked without any apparent efforts from the education board to prevent it.

Furthermore, the matriculation chemistry paper has been leaked in Khairpur ahead of time.

Yesterday in Larkana, students solved the Sindhi language paper with ease as it was leaked well before its scheduled start. Furthermore, the Urdu paper conducted in Kandiaro under the Shaheed Benazirabad Board was also leaked and widely shared on WhatsApp.

Even the students in Khairpur got their hands on the English language paper before the start of the exam. According to reports, invigilators also helped the students in solving the paper.

Not only did boys exploit the leaked papers, but girls also utilized WhatsApp to solve the paper without encountering any repercussions.

Despite the implementation of Section 144 around exam centers, there are still crowds of unrelated individuals gathered outside these centers. However, the assurances made by the board administration to prevent such duplications have turned out to be mere verbal claims.