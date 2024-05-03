Flour Prices Record Slight Decrease

The reduction in the price of flour is beginning to benefit the public, with flour becoming cheaper by Rs10-20 per kilogram in Islamabad.

Market sources revealed that the price of a 10kg bag of flour has been slashed from Rs1,470 to Rs1,200, resulting in a decrease of Rs270.

ALSO READ Govt Identifies 31 Customs Officials Facilitating Wheat Smuggling

The price of a 15kg bag of flour has decreased by Rs600, now available at Rs1,650 compared to the previous rate of Rs2,250. Similarly, a 20kg bag of flour is now cheaper by Rs630, priced at Rs2,250 instead of Rs2,880.

Meanwhile, the price of both small and large loaves of bread has also decreased by up to Rs20. A small loaf of bread is now priced at Rs120, reduced from the previous Rs140. Furthermore, the price of large bread has decreased from Rs240 to either Rs230 or Rs220.

Moreover, the price of first-grade chakki flour has been reduced from Rs170 to Rs160 per kilogram, and second-grade flour from Rs160 to Rs150 per kilogram. In the suburbs of Islamabad, the rate of chakki flour has also seen a decline, dropping from Rs150 to Rs140 per kilogram.

Previously, in Lahore, the price of a 20kg bag of flour had witnessed a substantial reduction by Rs800 per kilogram in just a few days. The price had decreased from Rs2800 to Rs2000 per bag.