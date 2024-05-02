PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Report: This is How PCB’s Medical Panel Ruined the Career of Ihsanullah and Other Cricketers

By Saad Nasir | Published May 2, 2024 | 7:29 pm

Pakistan’s cricket community is reeling after revelations from an independent medical committee report detailing how Dr. Sohail Saleem’s mismanagement of fast bowler Ihsanullah’s injury derailed his promising career.

The report exposes glaring negligence and lapses in professional judgment on Dr. Saleem’s part.

According to the report, there was a significant delay in reaching the clinical diagnosis and initiating appropriate interventions. Dr. Saleem failed to recognize the severity of Ihsanullah’s injury, foregoing essential procedures needed for a full rehabilitation process as required by his condition.

“His surgery was planned hurriedly without any specialist review and preoperative assessments,” the report stated.

The committee’s findings indicate a gross failure in medical and sports science principles, jeopardizing the athlete’s welfare and performance in the field.

In light of these damning revelations, it is reported by the sources that Dr. Sohail Saleem has tendered his resignation from his position. This move comes amidst widespread criticism and calls for accountability within Pakistan’s cricketing circles.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the critical role medical professionals play in safeguarding athletes’ health and careers. It underscores the importance of stringent oversight and adherence to best practices in sports medicine to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

