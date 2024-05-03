ICE Presents Future Work Connect 24 to Enhance Pakistan’s Global Competitiveness in Education

The International Centre of Excellence (ICE) successfully organized “Future Work Connect 24,” a high-profile event aimed at advancing Pakistan’s global competitiveness in education and fostering collaboration between industry and academia.

Held at the British Deputy High Commission Karachi, the event brought together esteemed panelists, thought leaders, and stakeholders from the corporate and education sectors to address the challenges and opportunities in talent acquisition and development.

The theme of the event, “Fourth Generation Universities,” underscored the importance of innovative approaches in education to meet the evolving needs of the workforce and enhance Pakistan’s position on the global stage.

Through engaging discussions and insightful presentations, Speakers and the panelist’s explored strategies to bridge the gap between industry requirements and academic curriculum, ensuring graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed for success in today’s competitive job market.

Keynote speakers at the event included Sarah Mooney, British Deputy High Commissioner; Dr. Gahram Spickett Jones, Dean of ICE; and a distinguished lineup of Speakers and panelists:

Fazal Niazi, CEO of Franklin Convey Education

Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman of HEC Sindh

Raza Ahmad Sukera, Chief Industry Development Officer from the Pakistan Software Export Board

Dr. Raheel Nawaz, Pro Vice Chancellor of Staffordshire University

Muhammad Raza, SEVP of Meezan Bank

Prof. Tariq Rahim, Rector of IOBM (Institute of Business Management)

Khawaja Tanween Saleem, CIO of United Energy Pakistan

Dr. Farooq e Azam Cheema, Provost of KSBL (Karachi School for Business and Leadership)

Dr. Irum Saba, Program Director at IBA (Institute of Business Administration)

Dr. Gulfam Baghoor, CEO of Skillsratar

Their valuable insights and expertise enriched the discussions and provided actionable strategies for driving innovation and excellence in education.

“We are thrilled to have hosted such an impactful event that brought together leaders from various sectors to discuss the future of education in Pakistan,” said Usman Akram, CEO at ICE. He added: “Future Work Connect 24” served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, laying the foundation for strategic partnerships that will propel Pakistan’s education landscape forward.”

Future Work Connect 24 received positive feedback from attendees, who praised the event’s relevance, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities. Participants expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations and initiatives aimed at advancing education and driving economic growth in Pakistan.