MG HS 2.0T All-Wheel Variant Launches in Pakistan

MG Pakistan has launched its highly anticipated MG HS 2.0 Turbo All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant today. The crossover SUV boasts an upgraded engine, increased horsepower, torque, and a host of enhanced features.

MG HS 2.0 is looking to dominate the crossover SUV segment in Pakistan, competing with the likes Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson in the market.

ALSO READ Finance Minister Stresses Formulating Strategy to Enhance Tax-to-GDP Ratio

Equipped with a powerful 2000cc turbocharged engine, the MG HS 2.0 Turbo AWD delivers 226 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque. The MG HS 2.0 Turbo AWD also comes packed with an array of advanced features, including LED Head and taillights, available in Pearl Black and York White exterior colors.

Inside, drivers can choose from luxurious interior options such as Black with Red Stitch, Fiery Red, and Sandy Beige. The panoramic sunroof offers a breathtaking view of the sky, while the 10.1” Infotainment Screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration ensures seamless connectivity on the go.

As for the safety features, the MG HS 2.0 Turbo AWD comes with six airbags providing comprehensive protection for occupants. The vehicle offers multiple driving modes including Eco, Normal, Sport, Custom, and Super Sport, allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience to their preferences. The 360-degree camera system provides enhanced visibility and maneuverability.

The new MG crossover SUV comes with a 5-year/150,000-kilometer warranty and is priced competitively at Rs. 9,299,000, with open bookings available for delivery within just one month. Interested buyers can secure their MG HS 2.0 Turbo AWD with a booking payment of Rs. 1,850,000.