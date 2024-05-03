Finance Minister Stresses Formulating Strategy to Enhance Tax-to-GDP Ratio 

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday emphasized devising strategies to enhance the tax-to-GDP ratio and broaden the tax base to maximize revenue collection.

The minister visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters and held a meeting with the FBR chairman and Members of the Board to review the revenue collection performance of FBR. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the FBR chairman gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the revenue collection efforts of FBR for the current financial year 2023-24. The chairman also briefed about measures being taken for the digitalization of FBR to further improve its performance.

The minister called for making all-out efforts to achieve the ongoing year’s revenue collection target. Various other issues including pending legal cases also came under discussion during the meeting. It was decided to devise a holistic strategy to actively pursue all the pending legal cases for early recovery of stuck-up revenue.