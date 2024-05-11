How Social Media Has Diluted the Meaning of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day, once a heartfelt celebration of maternal love and sacrifice, has gradually transformed into a spectacle of superficial gestures and empty displays, largely influenced by the rise of social media. In the age of social media, every aspect of our lives, including special occasions like Mother’s Day, is meticulously curated and broadcast to an online audience.

From elaborate brunches and extravagant gifts to perfectly staged photoshoots, social media encourages a culture of digital showmanship where the emphasis is placed more on appearances than on genuine sentiment.

It exerts immense pressure on individuals to conform to unrealistic standards and portray an idealized version of their lives. This pressure is particularly pronounced on occasions like Mother’s Day, where mothers feel compelled to showcase their worthiness and significance through lavish displays of affection and appreciation.

Not only is there the pressure to express our love to our loved ones on this special day but there’s also an additional pressure to extensively document every moment. So, after finding the ideal card, selecting the perfect Pandora charm, and organizing the flawless brunch buffet, the task is far from complete if your status update isn’t flawless.

It’s as if a checkbox remains unchecked, and you can’t regard yourself as a decent individual. Failing to post a status update either disappoints the individual being honored or the social media world at large. The expectation is to share something; otherwise, you’re perceived as inadequate.

In the pursuit of likes, shares, and validation, the authenticity of Mother’s Day has been sacrificed at the altar of social media. Genuine expressions of love and appreciation are overshadowed by performative acts designed to garner attention and admiration, resulting in a loss of meaningful connection between mothers and their loved ones.

The digital world has also contributed to the commercialization of Mother’s Day, turning it into a lucrative opportunity for brands and businesses to capitalize on consumer spending. Influencers and advertisers promote products and services as essential expressions of love and gratitude, further perpetuating the notion that Mother’s Day is about consumption rather than genuine connection.

Amidst the superficiality and commercialization perpetuated, there is an urgent need to reclaim the true spirit of Mother’s Day. Instead of succumbing to the pressures of digital showmanship, let us prioritize authenticity and sincerity in our expressions of love and appreciation for the maternal figures in our lives because real love doesn’t bloom on social media it’s in all those small things that we do daily in our lives.

But if you still want to share all your love online, post away. By all means, do it, but don’t forget it doesn’t take the place of anything because in real life, in person — that’s love.