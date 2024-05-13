Chicken Prices See a Sudden Massive Drop In Punjab

Chicken prices have been reduced by Rs. 61 per kilogram in Punjab effective May 13, 2024.

The price of chicken meat in the local market is now Rs. 416 per kg, significantly down compared to Rs. 477 on Friday.

The price of chicken farm broiler (live) has now been set at Rs. 265 per kg compared to Rs. 305 the previous week. Similarly, the rate of eggs per dozen has been slightly increased by Rs. 2 to Rs. 258.

The price of a full crate of ~350 eggs has been set at Rs. 7,620, up Rs. 60 compared to Rs. 7,560 last week.

Reduced poultry prices could ease financial strain for consumers and offer more economical choices. However, doubts remain on whether retailers would go ahead with the new rates.