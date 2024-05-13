FPCCI President Urges Govt to Open Chaman Border

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh Monday urged the government to open the Chaman border.

In a statement, Sheikh highlighted that the Chaman border has been closed for the past week and thousands of trucks and other vehicles have been stuck under uncertain and hostile circumstances.

The FPCCI president said that this kind of blockage over and over again over the past five years has eroded the government’s authority, resulting in a precarious law and order situation in the border area.

Sheikh added small mobs, smugglers and outlaws frequently close the border area, disrespecting the law of the land, and inflicting immense losses to the law-abiding traders of both sides.

This situation highlights the challenges faced by the government in maintaining control and writ of the government to ensure the smooth flow of goods and services in the region, he added.

Sheikh further said that the frequent closure of the Chaman border has significant financial, economic, and humanitarian implications, particularly for the people of Balochistan.