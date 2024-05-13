Gold Price in Pakistan Falls After Gaining Over Rs. 5,000 Per Tola Last Week

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by over Rs. 1,000 per tola on Monday to settle at Rs. 242,300.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,200 per tola to Rs. 242,300, while the price of 10 grams went down by 943 to Rs. 207,733.

The price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 5,500 per tola last week after going down by Rs. 14,200 per tola in the previous two weeks.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $2,339.80 per ounce by 0933 GMT, while the US gold futures fell by 1.2 percent to $2,346.00.