Govt Decides to Shut Down Mobile Networks for 2 Days in AJK

According to sources, the Azad Kashmir government has reportedly decided to suspend cellular and internet services for two days.

The sources added that after unsuccessful negotiations between the Joint People’s Action Committee and the Azad Kashmir government, the convoy of protesters departed for the capital, Muzaffarabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting today (Monday) to discuss the situation in AJK. The meeting will be attended by the AJK PM and all relevant stakeholders.

Protests in AJK against increases in power tariffs, flour prices, and elite privileges have been ongoing for the past three days. Reports suggest that clashes between police and protesters in the previous two days resulted in one policeman’s death and multiple injuries.

Over 150 protesters were reportedly detained, with Rangers called in on Sunday but later sent back as the AJK government opted for negotiations on the third day of protests. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz have emphasized the need for restraint and resolving the issue through dialogue.