IMF Mission Chief Meets Finance Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published May 13, 2024 | 9:10 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter called on the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb today at the Finance Ministry to kickstart the discussions on further engagement with the Fund.

The meeting was attended by Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, and senior officers of the Finance Ministry.

The finance minister welcomed the IMF team and thanked them for the successful completion of the Standby Arrangement (SBA).

The minister apprised the IMF team of the improvement in the macro-economic indicators over the course of the SBA and underscored the government’s commitment to continue with and expand upon the reform agenda.

