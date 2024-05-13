Ministers Refuse PM’s Order to Go Environment-Friendly And Save Rs. 1 Billion

Most federal ministries have disregarded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s order regarding the adoption of E-Office. If they transition from a paper-based environment to E-Office, the government could save Rs. 1 billion annually.

Sources told ProPakistani that the high-ups sitting in the major ministries are reluctant to extract the official files through e-office.

Sources said that the Prime Minister had directed 40 federal ministries to move from manual filing to e-office in April 2024 however this has not been implemented so far.

Sources, the E-Office utilization in 15 out of 40 ministries have 80 percent. These included the Federal Education division, Information Technology and Telecom, Information and Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Similarly, the utilization of E-office in 4 federal divisions is 70 percent.

Sources said that 19 out of 40 ministries are reluctant to utilize the E-office due to unknown reasons. These included ministries of Finance, Energy, Law and Justice.

Sources said that the federal government started the E Office project in 2015. Under the project, the National Information and Technology Board (NITB) had purchased Rs. 1.2 billion machinery and other important parts which were later installed in the federal ministries.