Mirpur Intermediate Board Reschedules Exams

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 13, 2024 | 11:35 am
Matric Examination Sindh | dates for matric exams | steering committee

The Mirpur Intermediate and Secondary Education Board has postponed the ongoing Intermediate examinations due to the tense situation in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

In a notification, the board announced that the exam scheduled for May 13 will now commence on May 25. For the past two days, anti-inflation protests have been raging in AJK.

ALSO READ

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his worries on X, stating he’s “deeply concerned about the situation in AJK.” “Unfortunately, in situations of chaos and dissent, there are always some who rush in to score political points,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Shehbaz further stated that he has talked to the Azad Kashmir Prime Minister and directed his party’s leadership to talk to the leaders of the action committee. He urged all parties to resort to peaceful means to resolve their demands.

ALSO READ

The AJK government announced a public holiday across the region due to the violent protests. In a notification, the government stated that all the offices and educational institutes will remain closed on Monday.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>