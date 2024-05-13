Mirpur Intermediate Board Reschedules Exams

The Mirpur Intermediate and Secondary Education Board has postponed the ongoing Intermediate examinations due to the tense situation in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

In a notification, the board announced that the exam scheduled for May 13 will now commence on May 25. For the past two days, anti-inflation protests have been raging in AJK.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his worries on X, stating he’s “deeply concerned about the situation in AJK.” “Unfortunately, in situations of chaos and dissent, there are always some who rush in to score political points,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Shehbaz further stated that he has talked to the Azad Kashmir Prime Minister and directed his party’s leadership to talk to the leaders of the action committee. He urged all parties to resort to peaceful means to resolve their demands.

The AJK government announced a public holiday across the region due to the violent protests. In a notification, the government stated that all the offices and educational institutes will remain closed on Monday.