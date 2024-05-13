Pakistan to Provide 12 JF-17s to Iraq in Landmark Deal

Pakistan and Iraq have solidified their defense ties by signing a landmark agreement in Baghdad. The accord, aimed at enhancing defense cooperation, involves Pakistan’s provision of twelve MFI-Mushaq trainer aircraft and twelve JF-Thunder Block III fighter jets to the Iraqi Air Force.

Reliable sources within the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) revealed that the $1.8 billion deal was reached during discussions between Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar and his Iraqi counterpart at the Ministry of Defense in Baghdad.

Secretary General of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Ahmed Dawood, and Lieutenant General Shahab Jahid Ali represented Iraq in the talks. Both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions to finalize the terms of the agreement.

This marks the second instance of Pakistan supplying Mushaq Trainer aircraft to Iraq. Following the successful induction of twelve Mushaq aircraft into the Iraqi forces in 2023, the Iraqi Defense Ministry expressed interest in acquiring more from the PAF.

In addition to the twelve Mushaq trainer aircraft, Pakistan will also provide twelve JF-Thunder Block III fighter jets to Iraq. These aircraft are currently undergoing technical evaluations to ensure compatibility with Iraqi requirements.

Iraq will join the ranks of Nigeria, Myanmar, and Azerbaijan as recipients of the JF-Thunder aircraft, highlighting Pakistan’s growing stature in the global defense market.

During discussions in Baghdad, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar provided Iraqi defense officials with detailed insights into the technical specifications and performance capabilities of the JF-Thunder aircraft. Iraqi officials are expected to visit Pakistan soon to personally inspect the manufacturing processes of these aircraft at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) in Kamra.