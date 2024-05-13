NAB Reveals Shocking Ramadan Package Corruption Details

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has concluded its inquiry into the corruption allegations surrounding the wheat subsidy in the Ramadan package, which was initiated in 2016 and persisted until 2018.

According to sources, the NAB Executive Board has approved the closure of the investigation, and the Chief Secretary of Punjab has been duly notified about this development.

The inquiry unearthed extensive corruption within the Ramadan package, implicating officials from the Food Department as well as several influential politicians. It also brought to light the misappropriation of thousands of wheat bags, leading to the suspension of several Food Department officials and the levying of serious allegations against some.

Moreover, NAB has recommended transferring the case to the Anti-Corruption Department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) of Punjab uncovered alleged corruption amounting to millions of rupees in the name of flour subsidy under the Ramazan package by mill owners in Rawalpindi.

Following an inquiry initiated by Punjab ACE, cases were registered against flour mills owned by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders. One case was filed against former PML-N member of provincial assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Riaz, who owned one of the implicated flour mills. Another case was filed against mill owner Shahid Zaheer, also a PML-N MPA.

It was revealed that millions of rupees in corruption had been perpetrated through the flour subsidy provided under the Ramazan package during the tenure of former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. The First Investigation Report (FIA) indicated that the subsidy was granted on 112,671 metric tons of flour, with thirteen officers from the provincial food department being named in the case.