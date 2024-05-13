PM Urgently Approves Rs. 23 Billion Funds For Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the immediate release of Rs. 23 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

This was decided during a special meeting convened on Monday to address the current situation in Azad Kashmir. A comprehensive review of the current state of affairs in the region was done and steps were measured to help address the challenges faced by the Kashmiris.

The Azad Kashmir leadership and other meeting participants thanked PM Shehbaz for the funds.

This comes after last week’s protests by residents of Azad Kashmir against administrative errors and issues faced by the local population in the past few months.

Fierce clashes between police and protesters have been witnessed in different areas of the region so far.