PM Urgently Approves Rs. 23 Billion Funds For Azad Jammu and Kashmir

By ProPK Staff | Published May 13, 2024 | 3:19 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the immediate release of Rs. 23 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

This was decided during a special meeting convened on Monday to address the current situation in Azad Kashmir. A comprehensive review of the current state of affairs in the region was done and steps were measured to help address the challenges faced by the Kashmiris.

The Azad Kashmir leadership and other meeting participants thanked PM Shehbaz for the funds.

ALSO READ
Govt Decides to Shut Down Mobile Networks for 2 Days in AJK

This comes after last week’s protests by residents of Azad Kashmir against administrative errors and issues faced by the local population in the past few months.

Fierce clashes between police and protesters have been witnessed in different areas of the region so far.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>