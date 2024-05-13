PSX Closes At New All-Time High Amid Positive IMF Vibes

Published May 13, 2024
PSX | ProPakistani

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed at a new all-time high in today’s session after briefly crossing 74,000 amid positive vibes from talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan equities closed the day’s affairs at 73,799 level, up 714 points or 0.98 percent.

According to Topline Securities, positive vibes from the IMF, rejuvenated foreign interest at an attractive valuation, and continuous progress on the macro front could likely be accredited to this achievement. Investors chose to further strengthen their equity position by buying blue-chip stocks across the board.

E&P and the Fertilizer sector contributed positively whereas POL, DAWH, ENGRO, PPL & MARI added 307 points. On the flip side, FFC, PAEL & PIOC cumulatively lost 58 points due to some profit-taking witnessed in them.

Top Volumes
SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
CNERGY 4.75 4.81 4.36 0.37 64,224,241
WTL 1.48 1.56 1.46 -0.07 51,639,862
HUMNL 9.9 10.57 9.61 0.12 29,028,603
PAEL 27.61 29.65 27.59 -1.2 27,558,689
FCCL 22.9 23.61 22.5 -0.23 21,206,203
KEL 4.66 4.78 4.61 -0.12 20,092,701
GGL 11.34 11.34 10.3 0.81 17,550,765

Over 721 million shares were traded today at the bourse while the total value landed at Rs. 25.6 billion. Notably, CNERGY led the volumes chart with the trading of just over 64 million shares.

