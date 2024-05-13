PSX Closes At New All-Time High Amid Positive IMF Vibes

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed at a new all-time high in today’s session after briefly crossing 74,000 amid positive vibes from talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan equities closed the day’s affairs at 73,799 level, up 714 points or 0.98 percent.

According to Topline Securities, positive vibes from the IMF, rejuvenated foreign interest at an attractive valuation, and continuous progress on the macro front could likely be accredited to this achievement. Investors chose to further strengthen their equity position by buying blue-chip stocks across the board.

E&P and the Fertilizer sector contributed positively whereas POL, DAWH, ENGRO, PPL & MARI added 307 points. On the flip side, FFC, PAEL & PIOC cumulatively lost 58 points due to some profit-taking witnessed in them.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME CNERGY 4.75 4.81 4.36 0.37 64,224,241 WTL 1.48 1.56 1.46 -0.07 51,639,862 HUMNL 9.9 10.57 9.61 0.12 29,028,603 PAEL 27.61 29.65 27.59 -1.2 27,558,689 FCCL 22.9 23.61 22.5 -0.23 21,206,203 KEL 4.66 4.78 4.61 -0.12 20,092,701 GGL 11.34 11.34 10.3 0.81 17,550,765

Over 721 million shares were traded today at the bourse while the total value landed at Rs. 25.6 billion. Notably, CNERGY led the volumes chart with the trading of just over 64 million shares.