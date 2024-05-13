Tourists Stranded as Heavy Landslides Block Kaghan Highway

Travelers and locals alike found themselves in a state of limbo as the Kaghan Highway was shut down for over 30 hours. The closure stems from extensive landslides triggered by relentless rains in the Ghanol Valley region, effectively cutting off access to and from the picturesque destination.

ALSO READ PM Urgently Approves Rs. 23 Billion Funds For Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The disruption unfolded amid heavy downpours that pounded the region on Saturday and Sunday nights, causing a cascade of rocks and debris onto the highway. With the roadway rendered impassable, vehicles carrying both tourists and residents found themselves marooned on either side of the landslide, their journeys abruptly halted by nature’s force.

Despite tireless efforts by local authorities and rescue teams, the task of clearing the debris proves arduous. Explosives are being employed in a bid to dislodge the colossal rocks obstructing the roadway, but progress remains painstakingly slow due to the sheer magnitude of the task at hand.

For stranded tourists, many of whom had flocked to the Kaghan Valley for weekend getaways, the situation is fraught with uncertainty and inconvenience. With no clear timeline for the highway’s reopening, travellers are left grappling with the prospect of extended stays in unfamiliar locales, their plans for departure indefinitely postponed.

Local residents, too, feel the brunt of the closure as essential supplies and services are disrupted, further compounded by the challenges posed by the weekend closure. Frustration mounts as communities await updates on the progress of clearance efforts and the eventual restoration of normalcy along the vital transportation artery.