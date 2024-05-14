All Google Pixel 9 Phones Appear in Hands On Images

The Google Pixel 9 Pro has appeared in hands-on images before, but now we have detailed live images of all three anticipated models, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, courtesy of the same tipster. These images confirm the design we have seen before in leaks.

It’s important to note that the name Pixel 9 Pro XL has not been officially confirmed. However, Google is expected to introduce three high-end devices this year, which are currently being referred to as the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The latest leaked images reveal a significant design update for the Pixel 9 series, moving away from the seamless ‘visor’ style on the back to a more distinct camera island, coupled with a completely flat frame.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 8a Launched With New Chip and Screen Upgrade

The upcoming Pixel 9 is set to replace the Pixel 8, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will take over from the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro, meanwhile, is anticipated to share many features with the Pro XL model but will be housed in a smaller body, akin to the Pixel 9.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 8a Will Get 7 Android Updates and AI Camera Features

The showcased prototype of the Pixel 9 comes equipped with 12 GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 XL models feature 16 GB each. All three prototypes share the same storage capacity of 128 GB, though these specifications could vary in the final production models. The screen sizes, however, are likely to remain the same: 6.24 inches for the Pixel 9, 6.34 inches for the Pixel 9 Pro, and 6.73 inches for the Pixel 9 XL.

In terms of design, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have the same physical dimensions, though the Pixel 9 appears larger due to its more substantial bezels. Both the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 XL boast a triple-camera setup on the rear, each with 50MP sensors. The standard Pixel 9 is outfitted with a main camera and an ultrawide lens, while the Pro and XL versions also include a periscope telephoto lens, enabling up to 5x optical zoom.

Each of the three devices in the lineup is equipped with Google’s Tensor G4 SoC. The Pro models feature support for Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connectivity, which is absent in the standard version.

Via: Rozetked