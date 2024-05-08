Google Pixel 8a Launched With New Chip and Screen Upgrade

Google has unveiled the most affordable phone in its Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a, which brings a design update to match the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro and has been updated to the new Tensor G3 chipset. It starts at $499.

Design and Display

The Pixel 8a continues to be somewhat of a compact phone with its 6.1-inch screen size. This is an OLED panel with 1080p resolution, but the 90Hz screen refresh rate has been updated to 120Hz, not that many people are going to notice. Regular peak brightness is 1400 nits and HDR content goes up to 2000 nits.

It comes with IP67 water and dust resistance and Google says the Pixel 8a is the most durable A series phone yet.

Internals and Software

Despite being a cheaper phone, the Pixel 8a shares the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. Storage options vary between 128 GB and 256 GB (UFS 3.1) while the only RAM option is 8 GB (LPDDR5X). There is no memory card slot as always.

Being a Google phone, the Pixel 8a will boot the latest build of pure Android 14 loaded with AI features such as AI background noise suppression for calls, Magic Eraser, Circle to Search, and a lot more. Google has promised 7 years of OS and security upgrades.

Cameras

The camera setup is sadly no different from last year, consisting of a 64 MP f1.89 primary camera with OIS and a 13MP f2.2 ultrawide shooter. Video recording goes up to 4K 60 FPS and 1080p 240 FPS slow motion.

The 13MP front-facing camera found in the punch-hole cutout can also record 4K videos, but these clips are limited to 30 FPS. These cameras are loaded with features such as astrophotography timelapse, fused video stabilization, Cinematic Pan, 5x digital zoom, and an array of AI image editing features.

Battery and Pricing

Google claims that the 4,492 mAh battery should be able to provide over a day of backup and can be filled back up with 18W wired charging, which is not considered fast anymore as per modern charging standards. However, it does have Qi wireless charging support despite being a budget phone.

Google Pixel 8a has a starting price of $499 but goes up to $599 for the 256 GB model.

Google Pixel 8a Specifications