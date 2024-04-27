Google Pixel 8a Will Get 7 Android Updates and AI Camera Features

Google Pixel 8a leaks are becoming increasingly abundant lately, and today marks another consecutive day of reports. This batch includes promotional images or advertisements that provide clearer insights into what the upcoming device will offer.

The leaked materials reveal that the Tensor G3 chipset will power the Pixel 8a. The device is touted to feature an “AI-mazing” camera equipped with capabilities like Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Night Sight.

It promises “crystal-clear calls” even in noisy environments, “fast charging,” a “reliable all-day battery,” and IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. Additionally, like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it will receive seven years of security updates.

The new handset is anticipated to hit the market on May 16, following its expected reveal at Google’s I/O developer conference on May 14. Google is also expected to unveil Android 15 at this event, which is touted to bring a range of improvements over its predecessor.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the Pixel 8a will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of initial storage, a 64 MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery capable of 27W wired charging.

As for the Pixel 9, that lineup is not expected to come out until October this year. This time around, the series is reportedly going to include not two, but three phones at launch, namely the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 XL, just like the classic Pixels. This new Pixel 9 XL, as the name says, is likely going to be bigger in size compared to cheaper models, probably with extra features too.