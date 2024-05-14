Authorities Offer Discount on Fee for Sacrificial Animals for Eid-ul-Adha

As Eidul Azha approaches, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has made a popular decision to discount the fee for sacrificial animals entering the cattle market. Additionally, during the KMC general council meeting held Tuesday at the KMC Council Hall, the council approved the collection of parking fees from valet services operating outside marriage halls.

A total of 13 resolutions were unanimously passed at the meeting, which was chaired by Mayor Murtaza Wahab and attended by Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi.

The resolutions included congratulating Asif Ali Zardari on winning the election as President of Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on his election as Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, and Asifa Bhutto Zardari on her unopposed election as Member of National Assembly from NA-207 and her appointment as First Lady. The members also congratulated Najmi Alam on his appointment as Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh and Mayor Wahab on his appointment as spokesperson for the government of Sindh.

A resolution was also passed to form a 12-member committee to further consider improving the services of KMC hospitals under public-private partnership.

Regarding the fee reduction for sacrificial animals, the council resolved to charge Rs600 for every cow, bull, and camel, down from the previous Rs1,000. The fee for goats and sheep has been reduced by Rs200, from Rs500 to Rs300 per animal.

Another resolution addressed the imposition of KMC’s fees on valet parking services provided by marriage halls. According to the resolution, marriage hall administrations will have to pay Rs5,000 to KMC monthly for 400-500 square yards, Rs10,000 for 600 square yards, and Rs15,000 for 1,000 square yards.

The council also approved naming the pediatric department of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after Wasila Jahan.

A detailed discussion was held on the issues of K-Electric’s load shedding and overbilling, resulting in a resolution condemning K-Electric’s actions. The resolution stated that K-Electric has worsened load shedding in the city and, despite being privatized for 18 years, has not increased electricity generation or eliminated load shedding in Karachi. The resolution called for the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to take immediate action against K-Electric and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to the citizens of Karachi. It was proposed that electricity be supplied to Karachi from the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) instead of K-Electric.