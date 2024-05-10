Multiple Papers Leaked in Sindh Matric Exams

Sindh’s matriculation exams have hit a new low as reports emerge of multiple question papers being leaked, casting a shadow over the integrity of the examination process.

Despite the concerted efforts of education boards and authorities, the cheating mafia seems to have gained ground, exploiting vulnerabilities and evading detection with impunity. The latest incidents highlight a systemic failure to curb malpractices and uphold the sanctity of examinations.

In the Sukkur district, where efforts were intensified to combat cheating, the Islamic Studies question paper was leaked in examination centers across Khairpur. Despite the formation of dedicated teams to prevent such incidents, the leakage of papers persisted, raising questions about the effectiveness of enforcement measures.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the cheating mafia has adopted sophisticated tactics, leveraging digital platforms like WhatsApp to disseminate solved papers. This alarming trend has further eroded confidence in the examination system and exposed the inadequacies of existing security protocols.

Meanwhile, in Nawabshah under the Shaheed Benazirabad Education Board, the situation has reached a critical juncture, with the board administration failing to stem the tide of malpractice. Today’s 10th class English paper fell victim to premature circulation, highlighting the brazenness of the cheating syndicate and its brazen disregard for ethical standards.

Similarly, in Larkana, where the 10th class Pakistan Study exam was scheduled, the paper was leaked via WhatsApp groups ahead of the official examination. This flagrant breach of security underscores the urgent need for robust measures to safeguard the integrity of assessments and uphold academic standards.

The Karachi Education Board, grappling with similar challenges, faced yet another setback as today’s 10th class English compulsory paper was leaked through digital channels. The recurrence of such incidents underscores the magnitude of the problem and the pressing need for a comprehensive overhaul of examination protocols.