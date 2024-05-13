Karachi Gets Rs. 300,000 per Kg Miyazaki Mangoes

Red and purple ‘Miyazaki’ mangoes, commanding an astonishing Rs. 300,000 per kilogram price tag, have debuted in Karachi, Pakistan. Originating from Japan, these coveted fruits are now thriving under the intense heat of Karachi’s sun.

During Pakistan’s mango season, varieties like Chaunsa, Sindhri, Langra, Dasheri, and Anwar Rathore typically steal the limelight. However, the introduction of the Miyazaki mango signals a new chapter in the country’s mango industry.

A local farmer shed light on the distinctiveness of the ‘Miyazaki’ mango. While mangoes conventionally flaunt a sunny yellow color, the ‘Miyazaki’ stands out with its vivid red and purple hues, coupled with its unique flavor profile.

The farmer disclosed that in global markets, these premium mangoes command prices ranging from $800 to $900 per kilogram, equivalent to Rs 250,000 to Rs 300,000 per kg in Pakistan.

Initially piloted, the successful cultivation of Miyazaki mangoes in Karachi has paved the way for expanded production nationwide.

Commending the fertile lands of Karachi’s Malir area, the farmer expressed optimism regarding the future of Miyazaki mango cultivation in Pakistan, citing the region’s knack for abundant yields.