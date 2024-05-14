CDA, PSEB Jointly Host Islamabad IT Park Open House

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board, is organizing an open house for the Information Technology Park today at IT Park Site G-10 Markaz Islamabad. Ministry of IT officials, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) officials, industry representatives, and IT companies will participate in this event.

The purpose of the open house is to discuss the development of the IT Park.

CDA officials will conduct briefings for representatives from the Ministry of IT, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and the IT industry, highlighting the strategic significance of the IT Park and its expected impact on the local tech ecosystem. Additionally, interactive question-and-answer sessions with IT companies will provide valuable insights into the specific needs and expectations of potential tenants.

Planned for a 3.3-acre plot, the IT Park boasts a core area of 100,000 square feet. Once operational, it is expected to accommodate between 5,000 and 6,000 IT professionals, including freelancers, startups, software houses, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Operating under a public-private partnership model, the IT Park aims to foster an environment conducive to growth and collaboration. It plans to offer amenities such as shared co-working spaces, incubators for startups, dedicated office spaces for SMEs, research centers, auditoriums, and recreational facilities.

The CDA is seeking a reputable entity, either individual or through a joint venture, to transform the existing structure on the designated plot into a modern IT Park adhering to international standards. The leasing terms include an “As Is” rental agreement for the entire 3.3-acre area, with an initial 15-year term and a potential five-year extension subject to mutual agreement and CDA approval. The minimum monthly rent is approximately Rs. 16.58 million.