Former Caretaker PM Clears the Air Amid Wheat Import Scandal

Former Caretaker Prime Minister and current Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar dismissed the wheat import controversy as exaggerated, likening it to a minor issue blown out of proportion. Kakar emphasized that over the past twelve years, there has been a notable disparity between wheat production and demand targets in the country.

He questioned the nature of the so-called scandal, highlighting that wheat prices have been decreasing rather than escalating. Kakar clarified that during his tenure in 2019, wheat import permissions were granted under the Import Bill Order, with no additional authorization given to the private sector for further imports. He attributed private wheat imports to market demand dynamics governed by the principles of supply and demand.

Furthermore, Kakar refuted corruption allegations, pointing out that the Import Bill Order for wheat was released under the PTI government’s tenure, distancing his administration from any wrongdoing.

Addressing speculation about offers of government positions, Kakar stated that no such offers had been extended to him, dismissing them as mere media conjecture. He emphasized his independence in the Senate alongside Mohsin Naqvi and Faisal Vawda, asserting that their mandates are derived from provincial members, transparently representing the federation with clear voter support and known agendas.