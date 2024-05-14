Govt Aiming to Boost IT Exports to $25 Billion: IT Minister

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima said that the government is aiming to take IT exports to $25 billion.

“Technology has a very important role in every field as no section can progress without technology”, said the minister while addressing HBL P@SHA CXO Meetup here on Monday.

Shaza Fatima noted that information technology has a pivotal role in the economic uplift of the country. She said that the government is committed to the promotion of the IT sector.

She said that Pakistan has a young, tech-savvy population, a dynamic startup ecosystem, and a growing appetite for digital solutions. By harnessing the power of digital transformation, we can unlock immense potential for a robust digital economy and create new jobs, foster innovation, and attract foreign investment. She emphasized the need for joint efforts to increase IT exports.

She said that the Ministry of IT has set the target of taking IT exports to $25 billion.

Under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the private sector is being fully facilitated, she added.

She said that issues in IT industry will be resolved. She said that the digitalization process has started in the country and the government is committed for digitalization in the country. She added that collaborative efforts are needed to build a digital future that is inclusive, sustainable, and secure.

Shaza Fatima said that under the Prime Minister’s National Digitalization Plan, the economy, governance, and society are being digitalized.

She remarked that we can create a more transparent and efficient government by leveraging e-government solutions.

Additional Secretary (Incharge), MoITT Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood, and Chairman P@SHA Mohammad Zohaib Khan also addressed the ceremony.