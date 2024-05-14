Lahore High Court Extends Stay Order on Student Bike Scheme

The distribution of bikes to students by the Punjab government has hit another roadblock as the Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended its stay order on the initiative.

During a recent court hearing, Justice Shahid Karim emphasized the need for the government to develop a policy that takes into account environmental considerations.

ALSO READ Star English Players Leave IPL for Pakistan T20 Series

Justice Karim also expressed frustration with government officials’ statements regarding the court’s decision, warning against further remarks on judicial matters.

“They do not know what they are saying.” In response, the Advocate General Punjab assured the court that government officials would refrain from commenting on judicial matters in the future.

Justice Shahid Karim advocated for the provision of electric buses to educational institutions rather than motorcycles for students until a revised policy is developed.

ALSO READ Mayo Hospital to Start Robotic Surgery Soon

Furthermore, he directed the principal law officer to submit a detailed report by May 17 concerning the distribution of motorcycles and the environmental policy.

Last week, despite reservations expressed by the LHC, the Punjab government proceeded with an e-balloting process to distribute motorcycles to students. The balloting process at the Chief Minister’s office was conducted by Punjab’s Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan.