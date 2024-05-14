Mayo Hospital to Start Robotic Surgery Soon

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has forwarded a project proposal (PC-I) to the Punjab Health Department, aiming to introduce robotic surgery—a minimally invasive technique—at Mayo Hospital. This initiative seeks to establish Mayo Hospital as the first public sector teaching institute in the province to offer this cutting-edge treatment option, boasting a purported “100% success rate” for patients.

Previously, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in Karachi utilized this technology, conducting over 1,500 urology-related robotic surgeries since 2012. An official familiar with the matter indicates that this endeavor aligns with recent reforms spearheaded by the Maryam Nawaz-led provincial government to modernize public sector medical institutions, akin to practices in neighboring countries like India.

Mayo Hospital has recruited two highly skilled robotic surgeons—Dr. Usman Ismail Butt and Dr. Umar Warraich—from the private sector, along with a robotic surgery technician, Abdul Rehman, for this project. A new BS-17 position was established to appoint Mr. Rehman via the Punjab Public Service Commission.

The transition to robotic surgery represents a significant advancement in medical practice, offering patients a minimally invasive alternative to conventional procedures. In recent years, private healthcare facilities in Lahore alone have conducted over 450 robotic surgeries, touting a 100% success rate.

This initiative aims to provide high-precision, cost-effective procedures within the public sector. The introduction of advanced robotic equipment, such as the CMR Surgical Robotic System, in the private health sector has expanded the scope of procedures that can be performed.

KEMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mahmood Ayyaz, and his team have played a pivotal role in advancing this project. Their expertise, honed in the private sector, has garnered widespread acclaim, attracting patients not only from Pakistan but also from Afghanistan and India.

The Mayo Hospital project is poised to offer robotic procedures across multiple specialties including general surgery, gynecology, and urology, distinguishing it from SIUT’s focus solely on urology. Surgeries involving gallbladder, appendix, intestines, uterus, ovaries, prostate, and kidneys are among those planned.

The anticipated scheme holds promise for producing a cadre of highly trained young surgeons, leveraging the diverse departments and qualified FCPS medics at the institute.

Robotic surgery presents a multitude of benefits for patients, including reduced pain and scarring, lower risk of complications, expedited recovery, unparalleled accuracy, minimal blood loss, and favorable surgical outcomes.