Balochistan Announces Summer Vacations for Students

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 15, 2024 | 1:22 pm

Balochistan Education Department has officially announced summer vacations for schoolchildren.

The education department has issued a notification in this regard. As per the notification, heat-prone areas will have summer breaks from May 15 to July 31, while colder regions will enjoy a 10-day vacation from July 22 to July 31.

Previously, the provincial education minister of Punjab had also announced the schedule for summer vacations in schools and colleges. According to details, educational institutes are expected to follow a similar pattern to last year, with summer vacations likely to span over two months.

The education minister stated that the summer holidays will begin on June 7, 2024, and end on August 19, 2024. The Education Department is expected to issue a notification in the coming days.

>