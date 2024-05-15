Robber Caught in Karachi Reveals Shocking Details About His Children

Law enforcement authorities in Karachi have arrested a resident of Lahore for his alleged involvement in several robberies in the metropolis. During the investigation, the suspect made some shocking revelations.

When asked about his family, the accused revealed that he is separated from his wife. He revealed that his son is pursuing studies in the USA, while his daughter is attending a medical college in Lahore.

He further confessed that he stole a police uniform to evade police checkpoints and acquired a firearm from Peshawar. The robber admitted to committing over 30 robberies at various food chains and medical stores across Karachi.

“After carrying out three or four robberies in Karachi, I used to travel Lahore to evade police detection,” he told the police officials.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the dacoit had previously been convicted of murdering an ASI in 2008 and had served a life sentence for the crime.

Shahryar, the arrested criminal, admitted that due to financial struggles, he resorted to robbing in Karachi before fleeing to Lahore. While in Karachi, he conducted several robberies daily to sustain himself.