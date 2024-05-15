Faysal Bank Inaugurates New Regional Head Office & Flagship Branch in Multan

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic bank, inaugurated its Multan Regional Head office building, including a flagship branch for its Priority customers.

On the occasion, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank, hosted a reception for key business leaders from the Southern Punjab region.

Mr. Yousaf said: “We are privileged to further enhance Faysal Islami’s strong presence in the Multan Region. The Bank will continue to further strengthen its partnership with local businesses within industrial, commercial, SME, agriculture, and retail segments.” He thanked all the customers for their support and patronage in making Faysal Bank a leading Islamic bank.

Mr. Yousaf further added: “Faysal Bank will maintain its aggressive network expansion plan, reaching 1000 branches over the next two years, InshaAllah. We are committed to broadening access to Islamic banking and finance, aiming to reach not only major cities but also unbanked and rural areas, thereby enhancing financial inclusion in Pakistan.”