KP Bans VIP Stay in Government Rest Houses

Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archeology, and Museums, has implemented a ban on the free accommodation provided to VIPs and their families in government rest houses managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture and Tourism Authorities across the province.

In response to mounting public complaints, Chanzeb has implemented a ban on the practice of VIPs and their families enjoying complimentary stays in these facilities, which are managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture as well as various Tourism Authorities.

ALSO READ Street Cleaner Returns Rs 0.5 Million to Owner

The decision came through an official written order issued by Chanzeb, aiming to address grievances raised by ordinary tourists who often found themselves unable to secure accommodation in government rest houses. These complaints highlighted a recurring issue where VIPs and their families would occupy these spaces for extended periods without paying any fees, leading to overcrowding and limited availability for regular visitors.

Acknowledging the importance of equitable access to public amenities, Chanzeb instructed all relevant authorities, including the Directors-General of various tourism development authorities such as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority, Kalash Development Authority, Galiyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Upper Swat Development Authority, and Kumrat Development Authority, to enforce the new policy strictly.

Under this directive, VIPs and their families, including Chanzeb himself, are required to adhere to occupancy limits set for these rest houses. Additionally, they must be charged the full accommodation fees prescribed by law, irrespective of their status or position. This measure aims to ensure fair and transparent access to government rest houses for all citizens and visitors, promoting a more inclusive and accountable tourism system in the province.