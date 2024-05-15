No Talks with IMF to Increase Electricity Prices: Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published May 15, 2024 | 8:59 pm

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari Wednesday said that no talks have taken place with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding an increase in the power tariff.

In a message posted on X, the minister labelled news of an increase in power tariff as “misinformation” and said that talks with the IMF are focused on reforms in the power sector.

He said that during talks, Pakistan presented the reform program of the power sector which was finalized over the past few weeks after approval of the prime minister.

The minister went on to say that talks with the international lender are progressing well and expressed hope that the country’s economy will strengthen in the coming years.

