PTCL Launches SHOQ TV Box to Revolutionize Television Viewing Experience in Pakistan

Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL has launched SHOQ TV Box powered by Android TV by Google, to revolutionize the TV viewing experience and is poised to raise the bar in news and entertainment offerings.

The unveiling of the new product took place here in Islamabad at an intriguing event, attended by the leadership of PTCL Group and ZTE. Besides revolutionizing Pakistan’s TV landscape, the development heralds new avenues for global collaborations to bring innovative digital solutions to the Pakistani market.

SHOQ TV is meticulously designed to provide a truly gratifying TV viewing experience for the entire family, empowering them to exercise their undeniable freedom of choice during leisure time. With an extensive selection of 200 Live Television channels with 60 channels in HD and a staggering 15,000 hours of on-demand content, SHOQ TV offers an enriched entertainment bouquet.

The SHOQ TV Box puts control back into the hands of users with interactive rewind & play, catch features, on-demand content accessibility, voice-controlled convenience, and personalized content selection options.

The immersive user interface ensures seamless navigation through content, delivering an excellent viewing experience with superior picture quality, enhanced details, and lifelike visuals. With pre-installed apps including SHOQ, Netflix, and YouTube, users can delve into a vast world of entertainment, while having the freedom to discover more through the Google Play Store. Moreover, seamless integration with built-in Chromecast allows users to effortlessly cast their favorite content from their mobile devices onto the TV screen.

Speaking at the launch event, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf said: “As we unveil SHOQ TV, I want to emphasize that we are not just introducing a product but ushering in a new era of entertainment empowerment. With SHOQ TV, we put the power of choice back into the hands of our customers by offering a seamless blend of innovation, convenience, and immersive viewing experiences. I would like to express my utmost gratitude to Google and ZTE for making this possible. SHOQ TV marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the way Pakistanis watch TV, and we are excited to lead the charge into a future where entertainment knows no bounds.”

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Li Guowen, CEO of ZTE Pakistan, remarked: “We are proud of our over 25 years’ partnership with PTCL Group, unveiling ZTE’s Android TV STB. ZTE’s widespread deployment of Android TV Set-Top Boxes (STBs) across more than 45 countries, coupled with partnerships with over 150 operators worldwide, underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering innovative technological solutions. Thanks to PTCL Group’s trust, we will continue to provide the latest solutions and products, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

SHOQ TV furthers PTCL’s commitment to delivering high quality news and entertainment content to Pakistani users and builds on the success of PTCL’s flagship OTT platform ‘SHOQ’. The company commits to continuing innovation to enhance the digital lifestyles of its customers and provide an all-encompassing telecommunication experience. ENDS