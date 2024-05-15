Sony Xperia I VI Finally Gives Up the Tall and Narrow Screen With New Upgrades

Sony’s latest top-tier flagship is here, and you can finally pull down that notification panel with one hand. This is because Sony has finally given up on its iconic tall and narrow screen in favor of a more conventional 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Design and Display

The upgrades start with the display. Not only does it have a more conventional aspect ratio, but it also has a higher brightness of 1300 nits (up from 900) and saves more battery with an LTPO panel that can dial down the refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz. Previously it could only do 60Hz-120Hz.

It is a slightly larger 6.5-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution, down from Sony’s usual 4K resolution, which should help in battery saving as well. The fingerprint sensor is still on the side and IP68 water resistance is intact as well.

Internals and Software

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the obvious choice for the Sony Xperia I VI and it is paired with 12 GB RAM, though storage options differ in different countries. In Europe, the device comes with 256 GB of storage, whereas customers in Japan and East Asia have access to a larger 512 GB model.

Gaming performance should be much better than before thanks to Sony’s first vapor chamber, which should help sustain thermals, and prolong peak hardware performance for longer periods. Additionally, the newly implemented FPS Optimizer automatically adjusts CPU utilization and frame rates to suit different gaming conditions.

Cameras

The camera hardware is unchanged for the primary and ultrawide modules. The main shooter is the same 48MP 1/1.35″ sensor with OIS, but at least it has a new 48MP full-resolution mode. The ultrawide is still a 12MP f/2.2 lens with a 16mm focal length and PDAF.

The zoom camera has the same sensor, but now it has a much longer zoom length, allowing it to optically zoom from 3.5x to 7.1x. The telephoto camera also gets a dedicated tele-macro mode, which focuses on subjects as close as 4cm.

The 12MP selfie camera is based on a 1/2.9″ sensor behind a 24mm wide-angle lens. It can shoot 4K 60 FPS videos and 1080p slow motion videos.

Battery and Pricing

Sony boasts that the Xperia’s 5,000 mAh battery can sustain two days of usage, a claim that GSMArena’s testing confirms, praising its exceptional performance. The battery can also recharge to 50% in just 30 minutes using a 30W charger.

Thanks to technologies like Battery Care and Xperia Adaptive Charging, it maintains at least 80% of its capacity even after four years of use.

Sony Xperia 1 VI has a starting price of a whopping €1,399 and is available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green. It will start reaching customers in June.

Sony Xperia 1 VI Specifications